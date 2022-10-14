Pennsylvania Poll: Oz Catches Fetterman, Senate Race in Virtual Tie

Republican Mehmet Oz caught up to Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the polls and is within the margin of error for the state’s open United States Senate seat, according to a Trafalgar Group poll.

The poll, released on Thursday, showed Fetterman at 47.2 percent and Oz at 44.8 percent, half a point within the margin of error.

The poll also showed Erik Gerhardt, a libertarian, with 3.4 percent of the vote, while another .5 percent said other and 4.1 percent are undecided.

As the election is less than a month away, the poll was taken from October 8 to 11, with 1,078 likely general election voters as the respondents. There was also a 2.9 percent margin of error at a 95 percent confidence level.

Ultimately, while the polls show Oz trailing the lieutenant governor, it shows he has caught up to Fetterman within the margin of error.

Interestingly enough, the poll was taken before the lieutenant governor had an interview with NBC News’s Dasha Burns, where he had to use closed captioning to have a conversation.

“Because of his stroke, Fetterman’s campaign required closed captioning technology for this interview to essentially read our questions as we asked them,” Burns told NBC News’s Lester Holt. “In small talk before the interview, without captioning, it wasn’t clear he was understanding our conversation.”

Burns highlighted Fetterman’s need for the crutch of closed captioning in a bombshell report, but NBC News refused to support her until Thursday, the day after Breitbart News called out NBC News’s decision to cast doubt on Burns’ report.

Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race is critical for the Republicans’ chance to retake the majority in the 2022 midterm elections.

The Senate is currently divided 50-50 between the parties, with Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris being the tie-breaking vote. Senate Republicans need to hold Pennsylvania’s seat and net at least one seat to put the GOP back in the majority and hinder President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.