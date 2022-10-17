Mike Lee: Evan McMullin ‘Feeding the Democrat Industrial Complex’

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) said during a debate on Monday that Evan McMullin is “feeding the Democrat industrial complex” by using Democrat fundraising tools and paying Democrat operatives.

Lee accused McMullin, a Utah independent Senate candidate, of “feeding the Democrat industrial complex” by using Democrat platforms and operatives to keep his campaign afloat.

The debate follows after a report found that self-proclaimed independent McMullin paid $1.6 million to Democrat firms. He also uses ActBlue, a Democrat fundraising platform, rather than WinRed, a Republican fundraising tool.

Breitbart News reported:

The McMullin campaign has reportedly paid over $1.6 million during the 2022 election cycle, including over $700,000 to Break Something, a digital advertising and political consulting firm that focuses on “electing Democrats, furthering causes, and creating change.” The Utah Never Trumper paid $281,184 to Precision Strategies, a Democrat consulting firm founded by top Biden allies Stephanie Cutter and Jen O’Malley Dillon. The campaign also paid $182,151 to Impact Research, a Democrat research and polling firm that has President Joe Biden as one of its clients. The campaign has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to other Democrat firms such as Foundation Strategies, Spiros Consulting, Blueprint Public Affairs, Deliver Strategies, and KMM Strategies. Andrew Roberts, McMullin’s campaign manager, has also worked on Democrat campaigns for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Michael Bloomberg, and Ben McAdams.

McMullin will also fundraise with Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) on Tuesday even though McMullin said he would remain an independent voice in the Senate if he were elected.

