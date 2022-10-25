National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer (MN) told Breitbart News Saturday this past weekend that this election was always going to be about economic and physical security, despite what the establishment media has claimed.

“It was the media that was trying to paint a picture that suddenly, the Democrats had some momentum, and they were saying things outrageous is ‘Nancy Pelosi has a path back to the majority,'” Emmer said, alluding to the establishment media claiming the Democrats may keep their majority in the House while noting that they are led by a president who has gone from the “absolute worst president” to an “an extremely disliked guy.”

“This election… was always going to be about security, economic security, and physical security. Voters started paying attention in full to the election, the current election, post-Labor Day,” the NRCC chairman continued. Since later day, as Emmer explained, “we’ve continued to see the economy tank, unfortunately, and crime increase.”

LISTEN:

The Minnesotian Republican explained that when it comes to the main issues, such as the economy, crime, and the border, you have to look at what the Democrats are talking about.

“What are they talking about,” Emmer questioned before explaining: “Are they talking about the economy? No. Are they trying to talk about crime? Sure. They try to walk back their stuff all the time. But then you got crazy members like Cory Bush, who come out and reemphasize they’re all about defunding the police. They’re all about supporting criminals. So what are they talking about? They’re not talking about their answers for what’s broken… They’re talking about January 6. They’re talking about abortion. They’re talking about anything but the issues that are most important to the American voters that are going to determine this election, the crime epidemic and democratic mismanagement all across this country and states all over this country is giving us a great chance to have amazing success.”

“From rising crime rates to soaring prices. Voters know Democrats failed one-party rule has left them worse off, and that’s why when they go into the voting booth, whether they’re doing it early or they do it two weeks from Tuesday, on November 8, they’re gonna vote Republican, and you’re gonna see a new majority in the US House and a new majority in the US Senate,” Emmer explained.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.