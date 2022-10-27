Republican Christine Drazan holds a 2-point lead over Democrat Tina Kotek in the race for governor in deep-blue Oregon.

Surveying 1161 registered voters from October 18-22 with a margin of error of ± 2.9 percent, the Trafalgar Group poll showed that Christine Drazan holds a minor lead over Tina Kotek – 42 percent to 40 percent – while 13 percent of voters prefer Independent Betsy Johnson.

Drazan’s lead inarguably stems from Betsy Johnson splitting the vote and overall dissatisfaction with crime in the state, given that the city of Portland has often been a hotbed of Antifa rioting.

Nike co-founder Phil Knight has also come out strongly for Drazan by donating $1 million to her campaign. A recent Oregon Public Broadcasting poll also found that voters in the state were deeply unhappy with the leadership of Democrat Gov. Kate Brown.

As Breitbart News reported:

A poll reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting found that Oregon voters are very unhappy under current Democrat Gov. Kate Brown. The key finding is that more than 70 percent of respondents said that Oregon is “on the wrong track.” Oregon has other troubles, too. According to KOIN, the Beaver State is the second-worst state for substance abuse and addiction. Even worse, it is at rock-bottom 50th in access to treatment. Oregon also had some of the strictest COVID policies in the country and only removed its mask mandate on March 31, making it among the last states to do so, KGW added.

President Joe Biden’s incredibly low approval rating has also been a contributing factor in Republicans polling well in various states.