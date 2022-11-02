Gen. Don Bolduc’s New Hampshire Senate campaign stops have swelled with interest from potential supporters in the final stretch leading up to the November 8 election.

Gen. Bolduc’s campaign has held over 75 town halls in recent weeks, averaging five per day since winning the Republican primary in mid-October. The campaign stops have averaged around 200 people at each event, even at rural locations, Bolduc’s campaign told Breitbart News.

When Gen. Bolduc held a packed town hall in Tilton, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, the general was welcomed to the stage with a standing ovation. There appeared to only be standing room available for overflowing attendees in the local facility.

Just hours earlier before the campaign event, polling revealed Gen. Bolduc had taken the lead for the first time over Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH). RealClearPolitics had updated its prediction with Gen. Bolduc predicted to win the seat, coming from 11 points back in just 6 weeks.

What a night in TILTON, NH on the #AmericanStrength Tour! The energy in the room was unmatched. ONE WEEK!! LET’S GO! 🇺🇸💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/AhSI0fBhrl — Don Bolduc (@GenDonBolduc) November 2, 2022

“The excitement in the room continues to build with every stop and we look forward to that momentum continuing through election day,” Kate Constantini, Bolduc’s spokeswoman said. “Momentum is on our side, and you can feel it at every event.”

“Granite Staters want a change in their leadership in Congress. They want an outsider who isn’t afraid to go against the status quo and General Don Bolduc is that candidate,” she added.

The momentum behind Gen. Bolduc is in contrast to Hassan’s campaign, which has opted to “run a uniquely cynical campaign build to hide her unstinting support for Biden’s liberal agenda behind tens of millions in outside campaign donations,” Patrick Hynes from New Union analyzed

Hassan appears to be avoiding public campaign events. She has not failed to show up for two scheduled debates and has tried to block conservative news outlets from covering her events. During last week’s debate on Thursday, she admitted she prefers to speak with voters at private businesses or when she grocery shops, where inflation is soaring. Couldn’t agree more https://t.co/tlCiyEAPch https://t.co/cPUf0KIH2J — Kate Constantini (@KateConstantini) November 2, 2022 “She has closed events for a reason. She communicates through newsletter and email for reasons,” Gen. Bolduc told Breitbart News Saturday. “She doesn’t do town halls for a reason, and when she does them, they are zoom town halls. So she’s just hiding. She does not want to be held accountable. She does not want to be responsible for her actions in any way. She’s not transparent because she can’t be.”

There is a reason why Hassan appears to avoid the public. Hassan’s favorability has dropped from three to seven points underwater in recent weeks. It coincides with Tuesday’s polling which shows she has lost support among Granite Staters.

On Wednesday, the two candidates will take the debate stage in their final appeal to voters. The debate will occur after Gen. Bolduc challenged Hassan to one last contest. “Let’s do this. Invite everybody to come, and let’s do it. Let’s get it on. Let’s stand up for what each other is going to do and what she has done. So I’m waiting for an answer,” he told Breitbart News.

Hassan struggled in last week’s debate to answer why inflation has soared under Democrat rule. Inflation is the number one issue among Granite Staters. Hassan has blamed inflation on the Ukrainian war, the pandemic, and “big oil.” Yet reports revealed Hassan is heavily invested in the fossil fuel industry.

In a summer campaign ad, Hassan ripped Republicans for “defending Big Oil,” which she has claimed on Twitter caused inflation. “[Gen.] Bolduc would fight for Big Pharma & Big Oil, not Granite Staters,” she tweeted without evidence. “I’m working to hold corporate special interests accountable and lower costs on everyday goods.”

Gen. Bolduc has held Hassan accountable for voting with President Joe Biden’s war on American energy. “I would change all the energy policies that she has agreed with Biden,” he said in a debate last week. “[I] will stop this spending.”

Gen. Bolduc added he would support the Keystone Pipeline, more drilling, and more federal oil permits and leases. “Her policies hurt people,” he said. “My policies will reverse all of this and allow that inflation to come down.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.