New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Gen. Don Bolduc has taken the lead for the first time over Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) in New Hampshire’s Senate race, a Tuesday Saint Anselm poll revealed.

Forty-eight percent of voters selected Gen. Bolduc, while Hassan only garnered 47 percent, well below the coveted 50 percent threshold for an incumbent. Three percent were unsure.

The poll surveyed 1,541 New Hampshire likely voters from October 28-29 with a 2.5 margin of error.

Campaign spokeswoman Kate Constantini told Breitbart News the result of the polls shows the Bolduc campaign’s grassroots initiatives are producing results.

“This result is not surprising since General Bolduc has spent this entire campaign speaking directly with New Hampshire voters about the important issues facing our country,” Constantini said. “Momentum is hard to get and even harder to stop, and we are taking nothing for granted this last week of the campaign.”

“His time and respect for voters has resonated with Granite Staters, and we are seeing that in the polling,” she added.

With just seven days until election day, the poll is a significant development in the Granite State, which is one of about seven battleground states that will determine which party controls congress.

Gen. Bolduc has clawed his way into the one-point lead, a gain of 12 points in just six weeks, when Hassan had an 11 point lead. A Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll four weeks ago showed Hassan with a nine point lead (50-41 percent) over Gen. Bolduc.

That lead was cut to seven points (52-45 percent) in an October 12 AARP poll. Both polls showed Hassan with majority support.

On October 21, a Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll showed Gen. Bolduc had tied the race (45-45 percent) with seven percent undecided.

During the campaign, Gen. Bolduc has highlighted four issues: inflation, gas prices, crime, and open borders. According to third quarter fundraising totals, Bolduc has been outspent by $9 million dollars.

“While Senator Hassan continues hiding rather than explaining her votes for high inflation, soaring gas prices, and high crime, she is thumbing her nose at the voters she is seeking to represent,” Constantini told Breitbart News.

On Monday, Real Clear Politics forecasted that seven Senate races are tossups. Those included New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Washington State, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. Real Clear Politics has since moved New Hampshire to GOP pickup.

To retake the Senate with a one-seat majority, Republicans need to hold Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and retake either Arizona, Nevada, Washington State, New Hampshire, or Georgia.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø.