Republican candidates, staffers, and volunteers have been victims of political violence during the 2022 election cycle, contradicting the false Democrat narrative that Republicans are the violent perpetrators.

Below are five examples in recent weeks of political violence perpetrated against Republicans:

“Prior to the debate, an individual in the crowd gathered outside attempted to punch the General and was quickly apprehended and arrested,” Constantini explained.

Kate Constantini, Bolduc for Senate spokeswoman, told Breitbart News that before the General went on the debate stage, he was physically attacked outside the building by an individual in the crowd.

Republican Gen. Don Bolduc was physically attacked by an unknown individual before the Wednesday debate with Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Bolduc’s campaign told Breitbart News.

In that message, Lennox allegedly threatened to “skin Darren Bailey alive,” and “feed his f****ng family to him as he is alive and screaming in f****ng pain.” Lennox allegedly called Bailey a “piece of white a** racist s**t” in the voicemail before claiming to know Bailey’s home address.

Lennox had a “heated argument” with his friends at a Chicago bar last Friday over pro-Bailey advertisements that made him “angry,” which led to the threatening voicemail, prosecutors allege .

Twenty-one-year-old Scott Lennox of Illinois left a depraved voicemail last week for Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey in which he threatened to “skin” Bailey “alive” and “feed his f****ng family to him,” according to state prosecutors.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor of New York, was reportedly attacked at a campaign stop in Fairport, New York, by a man with a weapon on Thursday evening. According to local news outlets: They say Zeldin was giving a speech at the VFW on Macedon Center Road when a man got on stage, started yelling, “wrestled with him a bit, and pulled a blade out.” The alleged attacker was suppressed by AMVETS national Director Joe Chenelly. The attacker climbed on stage while Zeldin was speaking, but the GOP nominee grabbed the attacker by the wrist and stopped him until several others assisted, according to Zeldin’s campaign. A video showing the attacker climbing onto the stage was posted to Twitter by witnesses shortly after it occurred.

4.) “Disorderly Whitmer Supporter Allegedly Bites Attendee at Tudor Dixon Rally“ by Breitbart News’s Ashley Oliver:

An unruly woman allegedly bit an attendee at a rally for Republican Tudor Dixon in Detroit over the weekend, according to the attendee, who provided details about the incident to Breitbart News. The attendee, Wayne County GOP chair Cheryl Costantino, said she was standing by the stage area while Dixon was speaking to a crowd at the restaurant Armando’s when she noticed the woman pushing her way toward the stage. Costantino said the woman, who at one point was holding a sign in support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), eventually made her way near the entrance of the stage area and was “screaming at the top of her lungs, causing all kinds of trouble. Nobody could understand a thing she was saying. It was all nonsense.”

5.) “Marco Rubio Volunteer Viciously Attacked by Assailants Who Said Republicans Weren’t Allowed in Their Neighborhood“ by Hannah Bleau: