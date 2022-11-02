Twenty-one-year-old Scott Lennox of Illinois left a depraved voicemail last week for Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey in which he threatened to “skin” Bailey “alive” and “feed his f****ng family to him,” according to state prosecutors.

Lennox had a “heated argument” with his friends at a Chicago bar last Friday over pro-Bailey advertisements that made him “angry,” which led to the threatening voicemail, prosecutors allege.

In that message, Lennox allegedly threatened to “skin Darren Bailey alive,” and “feed his f****ng family to him as he is alive and screaming in f****ng pain.”

Lennox allegedly called Bailey a “piece of white a** racist s**t” in the voicemail before claiming to know Bailey’s home address.

“Honestly if he doesn’t kill himself, I will. You know what? I know where he lives. I know where he sleeps. I know where his kids sleep. And I know the f**k school he works at,” prosecutors say Lennox said.

Lennox also reportedly added, “the candidate teaching all this mother f****ng misinformation is going to die. So honestly he should just kill himself before anything else happens.”

The voicemail continued:

So f**k him for being a piece of s**t. So you know what? I am going to take anything and everything possible. You know what? I am going to make him scream. I am going to make him scream and suffer. Yeah, that’s right. So he better kill himself, and if he doesn’t, I am going to kill him.

Biden’s rhetoric is inciting death threats against children. North Side man charged with sending GOP gov hopeful Darren Bailey voicemail death threat: ‘I know where his kids sleep’ https://t.co/ZkWrKxON4x — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) November 3, 2022

The schools affiliated with Bailey and his family were placed on soft lockdown after the threats, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Law enforcement also reportedly gave Bailey extra security and advised him to avoid public appearances.

Lennox admitted to leaving the threatening voicemail shortly after his arrest on Monday evening, police announced.

Bailey condemned the “misleading rhetoric” that fueled the threatening voicemail.

Bailey said in a statement:

Divisive, inflammatory, and misleading rhetoric is driving hatred across our state as some attempt to label political opponents as dangerous threats. Whether we agree or disagree on policies, we are all Americans. I pray this young man gets the help he needs. We must bring our state together and fight for the safety and prosperity of every Illinoisan.

Cook County Circuit Court Judge Susana Ortiz on Wednesday set Lennox’s bail at $75,000 and issued an order prohibiting him from contacting Bailey, his family, and his staff.

