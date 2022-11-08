Nancy Pelosi: ‘I Do’ Believe Democrats Can Keep the House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is remaining positive for her party, even as the nation anticipates a red wave Tuesday night, telling the media that she believes Democrats will be able to maintain control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Pelosi said, “I do,” when asked if Democrats can maintain control of the House. Journalist Jake Sherman also quotes her as saying Democrats have “far superior candidates” and “own the ground out there today.”

Reportedly making the remarks on PBS NewsHour, Pelosi also remained in denial, asserting that President Joe Biden has not been a “drag” on Democrats:

"I do," Pelosi says when asked if she believes Democrats can hold the House. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 8, 2022

"No, no, not at all," Pelosi says to whether Biden has been a drag on Democrats — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 8, 2022

Pelosi’s remarks come soon before polls begin to close across the country.

FiveThirtyEight currently predicts that Republicans are “favored” to win the House, and analysts at the non-partisan Cook Political Report recently “moved the rating for ten congressional districts in favor of the Republican candidates with only a week left before the midterm race,” Breitbart News reported last week.

Further, U.S. consumers expect the Republican Party to not only take control of the House, but the Senate as well, per a University of Michigan survey:

The survey, conducted by the same outfit that measures one of the most widely followed measures of consumer sentiment, did not ask consumers which party they favored. Instead, it asked which party they expected to win. Republicans came out ahead by significant margins among consumers across all income, education, and age groups. Fifty-four percent said they expect Republicans to take the House and just 36 percent said they expect Democrats to retain control, giving the GOP an 18 percent lead. Joanne Hsu, the director of the University of Michigan’s consumer survey, said that a difference of 10 or more is a “highly significant difference.”

Polls begin to close at 7 p.m. in states such as Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia. Americans will have a better idea tonight if Pelosi’s optimistic outlook is, in fact, grounded in reality.