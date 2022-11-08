Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) promised to continue working hard for voters, who gave him a resounding victory on Tuesday.

“I ran for the farmers and ranchers down here on the border who pleaded for a more secure border in the state of Texas. And I ran for the thousands of Texans who came up to me and they said, ‘Governor, just keep Texas Texas,'” he told a crowd gathered in the Rio Grande Valley.

We started this campaign in South Texas. We celebrated our primary victory in South Texas. Tonight, we return to South Texas to celebrate re-election for four more years of prosperity. God Bless Texas! pic.twitter.com/ylXHv6etRT — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 9, 2022

“And All of you inspired me and all of you propelled me to what has now become a resounding victory for my reelection. So, now it’s time to go to work for all of those people as well as for all Texans, and it starts by keeping Texas as the number one state for the best economy in America and the number one state for jobs,” he said.

Abbott won reelection by defeating Democrat former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, the failed presidential, Senate, and now gubernatorial candidate, Breitbart News reported.

“The successful reelection campaign comes as the establishment media has for months attacked Abbott for his busing border crossers and illegal aliens to sanctuary cities like Chicago, New York City, and Washington, DC,” the outlet said.

O’Rourke recently focused his campaign on protecting abortion “rights” in the state, but voters were more concerned about inflation, economic issues, the crime wave, and immigration.

Meanwhile, “Tonight Texans sent a message that they want to keep the Lone Star State the beacon of opportunity that we provided over the past eight years,” Abbott wrote in a social media post Tuesday evening:

Tonight Texans sent a message that they want to keep the Lone Star State the beacon of opportunity that we provided over the past eight years. Join me LIVE from the #RGV soon: https://t.co/EbTnkSlq1t pic.twitter.com/TebgxmO1lS — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 9, 2022

Last week, voters gathered to support Abbott during a campaign stop in Fort Worth and one told Breitbart News that Americans are fed up with Democrat policies hurting the nation.

United States Navy Vietnam veteran Bob Hoffman said, “I think we’ve seen enough of politics in Washington and I think we’ve seen enough of what Joe Biden and the Democrats stand for. Me personally, I go to the gas pump and grocery shopping and it’s over the top.”