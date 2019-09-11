The children of FDNY firefighters who died because of 9/11 are now joining the very organization their fathers fought for.

The New York Post reported that the current graduating FDNY class— which is set to graduate in two weeks— includes 13 members whose fathers died putting out the blazes on 9/11.

The 13 members— 12 men and one woman— had firefighter fathers killed on 9/11, and the class includes siblings, including two sons of one fallen FDNY member, and the son and daughter of another hero. The legacy class also includes members whose fathers died after contracting illness due to recovery work at Ground Zero.

FDNY spokesman Jim Long said this FDNY class has the most “legacy” members since the 9/11 terror attacks took place, although dozens of other children joined the force in the past.

“Bravery runs in these extraordinary families who have sacrificed so much for our city. I’m proud of the commitment these probies have already demonstrated to the department and look forward to celebrating with them at their graduation,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro told the Post.

“I think it’s a great tribute to their dads,” said Gerard Fitzgerald, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association. “It’s quite inspirational to hear that they’re following in their fathers’ footsteps.”

Heloiza Asaro, the wife of fallen FDNY member Carl Asado, said her children were “very proud” of their dad— so proud that her son Marc, 25, and daughter, Rebecca, 27, are also following in their father’s footsteps.

Heloiza, a mother of six, also added that she has two other children already in the FDNY— Matthew Asaro, 30, and Carl Asaro Jr., 31.

“For me, not showing I can be afraid for them they can do a better job; they can really be strong,” Heloiza told NBC’s Lester Holt in an interview.