Bodyguard for Turkish President Erdogan Commits Suicide, Citing Insults and Threats

A security officer working on the protection detail for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was found dead in his apartment Tuesday.

His death was ruled a suicide, as a note was found saying that he could no longer endure insults and threats from his superiors.

“It must be what you do best to insult your personnel, threaten them, fire them, humiliate them and make them out to be liars. Every man has his pride, and I couldn’t stomach those words,” said the suicide note left by police officer Mehmet Ali Bulut, as reported by Turkey’s Cumhuriyet News.

“Yes, C.B. and A.Ö., building facilities and doors belong to you. I wish you would try to understand them by being nice to the staff and asking about them, instead of what I wrote above. I don’t want any officers to come to my funeral except for my commissioner, Mustafa Yavuzkanat,” the note continued.

According to Cumhuriyet, Bulut was 28 years old. His body was found by three colleagues who went looking for him after he failed to report to work or answer his phone. The exact cause of death was not specified in the report.

Opposition politician Murat Bakan, a member of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), submitted an official inquiry to the Interior Ministry noting at least two other police officers are known to have committed suicide recently and asking if there are more deaths that have not been made public. Bakan also wanted to know who “C.B.” and “A.O.” are, and what relationship they had with Bulut.

“These children, at the prime of their lives, want to become police officers, and then they commit suicide. What pushes them to give up on their own lives?” Bakan asked. He told Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu previous police suicides also cited humiliation and mistreatment and asked if their complaints have been properly investigated.