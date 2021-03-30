Report: Biden to Offer Iran Partial Sanctions Relief for Partial Nuclear Stop

President Joe Biden is set to offer Iran partial sanctions relief in exchange for a partial stop to its nuclear activities, according to a report Monday in Politico.

Biden campaigned on returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which allowed Iran to emerge as a nuclear power after roughly a decade, and was adopted by President Barack Obama in defiance of Congress. The deal also gave Iran sanctions relief, up to $150 billion in access to assets, and billions of dollars in cash in a side deal for captives.

Israel revealed in 2018, citing an intelligence trove seized from Iran, that the regime had continued its nuclear weapons program despite the deal. Iran also continued funding terror throughout the region, and building missile technology.

Politico reported:

Biden administration officials, mindful of the increasingly unfavorable calendar, plan to put forth a new proposal to jump-start the talks as soon as this week, two people familiar with the situation told POLITICO.