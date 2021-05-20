China’s state-run Global Times on Wednesday compared Beijing’s brutal oppression of the Uyghur Muslims to Israel’s defensive actions against Palestinian terrorist attacks.

China placed itself on a moral plane far above Israel, claiming the vast concentration camps of Xinjiang province are a reasonable response to a security threat, while Israel taking out missile launchers after rockets rain down on civilian population centers is not.

The Global Times was mostly interested in hectoring the United States for hypocrisy because it supports Israel for defending itself against Hamas, but not China for taking allegedly prudent precautions against the threat of Uyghur extremism:

This latest conflict has given the Chinese people a deeper understanding of US hypocrisy. Washington is hyping up human rights condition of Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang, but it has indulged Israel’s violence against Palestine. Israel’s attacks have plunged the Gaza Strip into a new humanitarian disaster. However, the US repeatedly blocked the UN Security Council from adopting a joint statement calling for an immediate ceasefire. The Biden administration also approved the sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel. Meanwhile, the US continues to place itself on the moral high ground. The Chinese public has a repugnance to such practices, as China itself is a victim of US bullying and unfair treatment. Some Americans want to create an impression that there is strong Islamophobia in China. The fact is Muslims in China have enjoyed a steady and improving life and China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has regained stability and prosperity.

The Chinese Communist paper declared China’s fellowship with the Palestinians because they allegedly both know what it is like to be crushed by the Western world’s hegemonic urges.

“When a country does not have enough strength to resist hegemony, the fate of its people is quite miserable,” the Global Times whined. “The Chinese people have sympathy for the Palestinians, because we can feel their anger and helplessness. On China’s Twitter-like Sina Weibo, many netizens have expressed indignation toward the US for America’s partial stance which leads to injustice.”

The Global Times elsewhere lectured America for not interfering in Afghanistan any longer because it is “hastily and irresponsibly” withdrawing after a mere 20 years of an operation that “turned Afghanistan into a mess” and created “deep resentment in the Islamic countries.” Afghanistan borders Xinjiang.

“One of the strategic goals for the U.S. and the West to hype the Xinjiang issue is to divert at least part of Muslims’ hatred against them to China, distracting the pressure placed on them because of their discrimination and suppression on Muslims,” the editorial charged.

Hamas and its allies launched more terror rocket swarms at Israeli civilians on Thursday, while the Israeli government said it would continue its operations until Hamas’ military capabilities have been eliminated. The U.S. government claimed to see “encouraging” indications of movement toward a ceasefire.

Needless to say, China would never tolerate rocket attacks on its cities, and would not be interested in any foreign nation’s opinion of how severe its reprisals were. Likewise, neither Israel nor any other Western nation would use China’s brutal system of concentration camps, forced labor, and forced sterilization to deal with a terror threat – even an indisputably real one that was launching missiles at civilian targets.

China tries to justify its oppression of the Uyghurs as a “counter-terrorism” operation, and while there was some genuine violent extremism in Xinjiang some time ago, it never came anywhere near the level of Hamas’ attacks on Israel. The U.S. and other international intelligence agencies seriously doubt that East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), the Uyghur separatist group China constantly invokes as a threat, still exists in any meaningful sense. The U.S. government removed the ETIM from its list of foreign terrorist organizations during the era of President Donald Trump on the basis that it does not exist.