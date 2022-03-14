Fox News Journalist Reportedly Injured in Ukraine

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was reportedly injured near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday, severely enough to require hospitalization.

Hall’s “serious injury” was first announced by Ukrainian officials, then reported live on the air:

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a memo to employees that the company has “a minimal level of detail right now” about the incident, but she was able to confirm Hall has been taken to a hospital.

“Our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds,” she said.

Other Fox News correspondents and hosts responded to the news with prayers for Hall’s recovery:

Please join us in prayers for our friend and colleague ⁦@BenjaminHallFNC⁩ ⁦@FoxNews⁩ who was injured while bravely covering the war in Ukraine. We love you Ben! 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/WfqAUjG1CM — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) March 14, 2022

My heart breaks for @BenjaminHallFNC, his wife, and their 3 young kids. Praying for him, them, and the rest of our teams in Ukraine. 💔🙏🏼 — Garrett Tenney (@Garrett_FoxNews) March 14, 2022

🙏’s up for @BenjaminHallFNC wounded reporting on the war in Ukraine – covering a war is dangerous business- please keep all of the crews on the ground – and the people there in your prayers – but today – especially Ben @FoxNews https://t.co/cVzvkjsKdm — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) March 14, 2022

Prayers going out to @BenjaminHallFNC , who was injured covering the war in Ukraine earlier today. Prayers for his family too. Benji is an incredible correspondent and an absolutely lovely person. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 14, 2022

Please say a few prayers for our @FoxNews colleague @BenjaminHallFNC, who was injured today while news gathering outside of Kyiv. He is hospitalized right now, and we have no further details at the moment. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 14, 2022

Documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed in Ukraine on Sunday while preparing a report on refugees from the war. American journalist Juan Arredondo, who was traveling in a vehicle with Renaud, was also injured by gunfire.