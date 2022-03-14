Fox News Journalist Reportedly Injured in Ukraine

Unidentified photo, journalist Benjamin Hall Facebook page
Benjamin Hall, Facebook
John Hayward

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was reportedly injured near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday, severely enough to require hospitalization.

Hall’s “serious injury” was first announced by Ukrainian officials, then reported live on the air:

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a memo to employees that the company has “a minimal level of detail right now” about the incident, but she was able to confirm Hall has been taken to a hospital.

“Our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds,” she said.

Other Fox News correspondents and hosts responded to the news with prayers for Hall’s recovery:

Documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed in Ukraine on Sunday while preparing a report on refugees from the war. American journalist Juan Arredondo, who was traveling in a vehicle with Renaud, was also injured by gunfire.

