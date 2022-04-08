Plane Snaps in Two at Costa Rica Airport

A Boeing 757-200 cargo plane operated by the DHL cargo service broke in two at Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaria International Airport on Thursday. The two crew members were reportedly in stable condition after the spectacular calamity.

According to the Costa Rica fire department, the plane had just taken off from the airport in San Jose, bound for Guatemala City, when the crew declared an emergency and reported a hydraulic problem to ground control. The plane returned to its originating airport and broke apart while attempting to land.

“Units mobilized to remove the pilot and co-pilot. Then they applied foam to prevent a spill and now they are working on an earthen dike to avoid any fuel from reaching the drainage system,” said fire department director Hector Chaves.

DHL said the Guatemalan pilots were not injured, but they were reportedly sent to the hospital for a precautionary check-up.

The airport was shut down while the fire was brought under control, disrupting dozens of flights, but has since reopened.

“We are pleased to report that the crew were physically unharmed in the incident. One crew member underwent medical checks as a precaution. We are coordinating with the airport authorities on moving the aircraft from the area near the runway,” a DHL spokesperson said.