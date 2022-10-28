Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Thursday endorsed Republican Gen. Don Bolduc in New Hampshire’s highly contested Senate race.

Paul, one of the most consistent fighters for liberty in the Senate, backed Bolduc’s campaign that appears to have momentum against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH).

“I’m happy to endorse General Bolduc for U.S. Senate. Washington needs more outsiders and more voices for a realistic foreign policy,” Paul said in a statement.

Gen. Bolduc thanked Paul and highlighted issues that Hassan has not resolved during her tenure.

“Thank you to Senator Rand Paul for your support of my campaign. I look forward to working together in Congress to fight back against President Biden’s agenda of open borders, high inflation, and continued dismantling of our American values,” Gen. Bolduc said.

The endorsement comes as polling on Friday revealed the race is tied (45-45 percent) with 7 percent undecided, despite Hassan outspending Bolduc by 9 million, according to third quarter campaign totals.

The seven percent of undecided voters in tandem with Hassan’s 45 percent mark puts her well below 50 percent, which does not bode well for the incumbent, who is struggling to win over swing voters.

The large amount of undecided voters could give Gen. Bolduc the upper hand in persuading those who have been disenchanted with Hassan’s leadership.

