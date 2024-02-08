‘She Saved Numerous Lives’: Bomb-Sniffing Dog Reunited with Marine Veteran After Escaping from Taliban Terrorists

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran has been reunited with a bomb-sniffing dog he served with in Afghanistan after she was kidnapped by the Taliban.

Tommy Gregor of Abingdon, Virginia, recounted the amazing tale to WCYB5, detailing what he and Daisy went through when the United States pulled out of Afghanistan in 2021.

“I know she was working. I know we had a lot of explosive threats with one going off,” said Gregor. “We lost 13 people from that one, but multiple dogs were working my gate.”

“She very well could have been one of them, if she didn’t save my life, which I like to think she did, I know she saved a lot more other people, so she deserves a good retirement,” Gregor said.

The veteran recalled how Taliban terrorists were hunting for U.S. military dogs, and were able to steal Daisy amidst the chaos after troops evacuated Afghanistan.

“She eventually escaped and made it back to her home base but lost 30 pounds and was severely malnourished,” reported the local news outlet.

Gregor said that he was finally able to be reunited with Daisy after three years when he came across Mission K-9 Rescue, a Texas-based non-profit group dedicated to rescuing working dogs.

He celebrated Daisy’s retirement in a New Year’s Day Facebook post.

“Happy to say we have added a new member to the household. We have adopted CWD Daisy that was an explosive detection dog that I served with in Afghanistan,” the veteran wrote. “She has saved numerous lives during her few years working overseas and I’m glad we get to give her the retirement she deserves!”

“I know when I got back and I still have issues that I deal with from being on deployment,” said Gregor. “I know she was there, and I know she saw a lot of stuff that I saw, and she probably saw a whole lot more than I did.”

“There’s a bond that not many people can explain, I don’t think I can even really put it into words.”

When asked if Daisy is “more than just a dog” to him, Gregor replied: “Oh yeah, she’s my best friend.”

“Daisy has helped me out a lot so I know that these other dogs can help other veterans out or just anyone with a heart to look into adopting from Mission K-9,” he added.

Although he said some days are harder than others, Gregor has Daisy by his side when times are rough.

“Knowing that she has been through the same things I have, I don’t think I’ve met anyone around here that’s been through and have seen what I’ve seen, and Daisy has,” he told the outlet.

“And she understands even though she can’t talk, I know she understands, and she knows that I understand.”

More heartwarming pictures uploaded by Gregor show Daisy happily enjoying her new forever home.