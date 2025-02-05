Saudi Foreign Ministry Objects to Trump’s Gaza Plan

The Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia dashed off a heated rejection of President Donald Trump’s surprise proposal to take over Gaza within minutes of Trump’s remarks on Tuesday night.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We’ll love it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous bombs and other weapons on the site,” Trump said on Tuesday at a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump pledged to “get rid of the destroyed buildings” from the war launched by the Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023, and “create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing.”

The president envisioned moving most of the Palestinian population to other countries while America builds the “Riviera of the Middle East,” transforming Gaza into “an international, unbelievable place.”

None of this sat well with the Saudi Foreign Ministry, which posted its response shortly after Trump spoke.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s position on the establishment of a Palestinian state is firm and unwavering,” the statement began, quoting statements from de facto chief executive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) to that effect.

“His Royal Highness emphasized that Saudi Arabia will continue its relentless efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that,” the ministry said.

The statement said MBS specifically insists upon “a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” and also demands “an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands.”

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also reaffirms its unequivocal rejection of any infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, land annexation, or attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land,” the statement continued.

“The international community has a duty today to alleviate the severe humanitarian suffering endured by the Palestinian people, who will remain steadfast on their land and will not move from it,” the statement said.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry declared this “unwavering position” is “non-negotiable and not subject to compromises.”

“Achieving lasting and just peace is impossible without the Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate rights in accordance with international resolutions, as has been previously clarified to both the former and current U.S. administrations,” the ministry said.