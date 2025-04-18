President Donald Trump has appointed a beloved conservative commentator and other leaders to serve on his Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC).

Mark Levin — talk radio show host, author, and host of the Fox News Channel show “Life, Liberty, and Levin” — is among those the president has tapped for positions on the HSAC, the New York Post reported on Friday.

Trump made the announcement in a social media post on Thursday. “I am proud to announce the formation of my revamped Homeland Security Advisory Council [HSAC], which is comprised of Top Experts in their field, who are highly respected by their peers,” he said.

The other appointees include South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R), Florida state Sen. Joe Gruters (R), and former NYPD detective Bo Dietl, per Fox News.

Trump’s post continued:

It is a big honor to serve on HSAC, and I know the new Members, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Mark Levin, Bo Dietl, and Joseph Gruters, will do an incredible job. Under Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s leadership, HSAC will work hard on developing new Policies and Strategies that will help us secure our Border, deport Illegal Criminal Thugs, stop the flow of Fentanyl and other illegal drugs that are killing our Citizens, and MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Congratulations to all!

In a social media post on X, Levin shared the president’s announcement and said, “What an honor! Thank you, Mr. President!”:

Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas fired all but three members of the HSAC in March 2021, UPI reported at the time:

Mayorkas dismissed almost all members Friday, including Democrats and Republicans, and allies of former Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli and former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan, according to a letter obtained by ABC News.

Former President Joe Biden (D) nominated Mayorkas.

In January, Levin declared, “The Biden regime is GONE! President Trump IS BACK!” in a message to Trump allies, Breitbart News reported, adding that Levin then argued that U.S. national security should be the top priority.