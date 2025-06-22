Watch Live: Defense Secretary Hegseth, Joint Chiefs Chairman Caine Speak After Strikes on Iran

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine address the media following U.S. strikes on Iran on Sunday, June 22.

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the United States had carried out strikes against Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities.

“Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success,” Trump said in a national address about the bombing of sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”