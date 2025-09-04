Xi Vows To Keep Helping Cuban Regime with Agriculture and Infrastructure in Meeting With Diaz-Canel

Genocidal Chinese dictator Xi Jinping on Thursday vowed to continue supporting Cuba’s communist regime after meeting with the nation’s figurehead “president,” Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Díaz-Canel traveled to Beijing this week to attend China’s military parade on Wednesday, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The Chinese communist regime presents a false revisionist history that attempts to portray Chinese communists as having played a key role in defeating Imperial Japan, diminishing the efforts of the government of the Republic of China, which would eventually settle in Taiwan.

Xi met with Díaz-Canel on Thursday, and, according to China’s news agency Xinhua, assured his Cuban counterpart that “China stands ready to continue providing Cuba with assistance and support within its capacity.”

Xi further assured Díaz-Canel that China will continue to support Cuba against the United States’ “embargo.”

“Xi urged both sides to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative effectively and work together to better build the International Organization for Mediation to make greater contributions to world peace and development,” China’s state-run Xinhua news agency wrote.

According to the Cuban presidency, Cuba and China signed 11 “cooperation documents” on Thursday related to the Belt and Road Initiative, political consultations, practical cooperation, cultural exchanges, and the “Global Security Initiative.”

Other agreements signed on Thursday, the presidency detailed, are related to agricultural and territorial cooperation, artificial intelligence, traditional medicine, quality infrastructure, the press, film, and television.

The Cuban presidency asserted that Xi expressed his “high regard” to Díaz-Canel for recently hosting an official event in Havana marking China’s 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

“He [Xi] emphasized that Cuba looks forward to further strengthening all-round cooperation and high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and stands ready to provide a more favorable business environment for Chinese enterprises,” Xinhua reported on Thursday. “The two sides issued a joint statement on accelerating the building of the China-Cuba community with a shared future and signed multiple bilateral cooperation documents.”

Díaz-Canel published a video of the encounter on social media, and “profoundly thanked” Xi for his “personal involvement and sensitivity in handling issues related to Cuba and for leading the exceptional support for our country.”

Reports published by Reuters in June indicate that China is “quietly” becoming Cuba’s main benefactor, replacing Russia, which was the communist regime’s longtime benefactor during the Soviet era. Reuters cited “fizzled” Russian promises as the main reason for the switch to China, with the Chinese communist regime and its predatory Belt and Road (BRI) debt trap program “filling the void” left by the unfulfilled Russian commitments.

The Castro regime’s increased dependence on Chinese aid occurs as the country faces a severe humanitarian crisis as a direct consequence of more than six decades of communist mismanagement. Decades of disastrous communist policies have plunged Cuba to the brink of complete collapse, with a barely functional power grid that can no longer generate enough electricity to power all of Cuba at once, widespread hunger, a collapsed healthcare system, and worsening water shortages in addition to several other communism-caused woes.

In July, Díaz-Canel met with Chinese Prosecutor General Ying Yong in Havana and thanked him for the “training” that Cuba’s notoriously repressive prosecutors have received from Chinese officials. The occasion also served for China to revise the terms of an “aid package” to Cuba that, according to the Cuban presidency, included 30,000 tons of rice and solar and photovoltaic packs to help ease the ongoing power blackouts. China has also provided spare parts and supplies for Cuba’s power grid but, despite the assistance, the nation’s power grid remains in critical condition.

Reports published in recent years revealed China’s plans to build new spy stations in Cuban territory, which would place them within 100 miles of the Florida coast. In May, members of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security held a hearing to investigate reports of China’s anti-U.S. espionage activities in Cuba.