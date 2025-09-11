World’s Conservatives Honor Global Legacy of Charlie Kirk

International conservative leaders and writers condemned the murder of Charlie Kirk on Wednesday and praised Kirk for his transformative work, which has touched people around the world.

Many of these international reactions denounced Kirk’s murder as an attack on democracy and freedom of speech. They praised Kirk for his devotion to free speech, his pride in America, and his boundless energy for sharing the bounty of the American Revolution with the world.

“Yesterday, we lost a true defender of faith and freedom,” said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. “Our deepest condolences go to the Kirk family and to the American people.”

“Charlie Kirk’s death is the result of the international hate campaign waged by the progressive-liberal left,” Orban said. “This is what led to the attacks on Robert Fico, on Andrej Babiš, and now on Charlie Kirk. We must stop the hatred! We must stop the hate-mongering left!”

Robert Fico is the prime minister of Slovakia. A gunman tried to murder Fico while he was speaking to supporters in the coal-mining town of Handlova in May 2024. Fico recovered from multiple gunshot wounds with remarkable speed, making his first public appearance just three weeks later.

Andrej Babis is a populist leader and former prime minister of Czechoslovakia. He was bludgeoned with a metal crutch at a political rally on September 1 and hospitalized with a head injury. He announced a brief break from campaigning to recover from the attack.

“Charlie Kirk was murdered for speaking truth and defending freedom,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“A lion-hearted friend of Israel, he fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization. I spoke to him only two weeks ago and invited him to Israel. Sadly, that visit will not take place,” Netanyahu said.

“We lost an incredible human being. His boundless pride in America and his valiant belief in free speech will leave a lasting impact. Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk,” he concluded.

In a Fox News interview on Thursday, Netanyahu said he and his family were “heartbroken” by the news of Kirk’s assassination.

“We’re shattered, first, as human beings, because a great human being has been taken from us,” Netanyahu said. “He was an extraordinary friend. He wrote me a letter on May 2 this year. He said, ‘One of my greatest joys as a Christian is advocating for Israel and forming alliances to defend Judeo-Christian civilization.’”

“He was unbelievably excited to walk in the footsteps of Jesus when he was here. He valued our bond between America and Israel. He did so many things to defend free speech. He had his truth,” he recalled. “He stood up for it. But he said, ‘You can come and debate me.’ He invited that debate. He certainly didn’t invite the violence, the horrible violence, when they tried to silence him.”

Netanyahu continued:

This is a worldwide problem. The people on the extremes, the radical Islamists and their union with the ultra-progressives, they often speak about human rights. They speak about free speech. But they use violence to take down their enemies – whether it’s President Trump, who has almost been assassinated twice, they tried to kill me here too, but they got Charlie Kirk. It’s just heartbreaking.” Sometimes, people can be irreplaceable. Charlie, he was 31 years old. He was a great hero of our common roots and common culture. My own brother, my older brother, was 30 years old when he died trying to rescue – successfully rescuing – Israeli hostages that were held by German and Arab terrorists in Entebbe, Uganda.

“I thought of my brother all my life, and I’ll be thinking of Charlie all my life. You know, they’re gone. Maybe they’re once in a generation – but generations live by their legacy,” he concluded.

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni also described Kirk’s “atrocious murder” as a “deep wound for democracy, and for those who believe in freedom.”

“My condolences to his family, to his loved ones, and to the American conservative community,” she said.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei praised Kirk as a “formidable promoter of the ideas of freedom and a staunch defender of the West.”

“He was the victim of a heinous murder amid a wave of left-wing political violence throughout the region,” Milei said.

“The left is always, everywhere and at all times, a violent phenomenon full of hatred. The whole world lost an unbelievable human being,” Milei warned before wishing Kirk a fond “farewell.”

Geert Wilders, leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV) in the Netherlands, saluted Kirk’s “bravery” and seconded his warning that “Islam is the sword the Left is using to slit the throat of Europe.”

To which Muslim commentator Khan Saab promptly replied: “Islam will be here forever, but you WON’T be, just like Charlie Kirk.”

“Charlie Kirk is dead. A fighter for freedom of speech. For that, he was now shot by a fanatic who hates our way of life and discussion,” said Alice Weidel, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

“My thoughts are with his family, to whom I express my sincere condolences. It is so terrible,” she said.

“The dehumanizing rhetoric of the left and its intolerance fuel political violence. No one can ignore this poison that is eating away at our democratic societies,” agreed Jordan Bardella, president of France’s National Rally party.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage delivered a eulogy for Kirk, and denounced his assassination as “horrendous,” in Parliament on Thursday.

“An American, a Christian, a conservative, a family man, gunned down,” Farage said of Kirk. “He attracted a following of many millions of young Americans, and indeed had a growing online presence in our country, especially after he spoke at the Oxford Union last month.”

“I absolutely believe in free speech, but we all understand there are limits to free speech: incitement, constant personal vilification, the use of horrendous historical images. This is not a left-right issue. It’s not a left-right debate,” he contended.

“I think it’s incumbent upon all of us, whichever side of the divide we’re on, however passionate we might feel, to behave with personal responsibility. And I mourn the loss of my friend,” Farage said.

Brazilian economist Rodrigo Constantino saw the assassination of Kirk as a grim milestone in the division between Right and Left, between civilization and anti-civilization.

“If they kill the moderate who wanted to talk and still label him ‘far right’ in the press, then it’s because no possible bridge exists anymore. We are all targets to be eliminated. We are dealing with a culture of death,” he warned.

Famed Chinese dissident and human rights activist Chen Guangcheng said Kirk was brought down by “a dark force fueled by leftist madness, driven by hatred, and consumed by fear.”

“Why did the leftist lunatics fear him so much that they had to silence him? Because Charlie Kirk was a flagbearer. He dared to walk into the stronghold of the left – college campuses – bringing the message of MAGA to young people,” Chen said.

“America’s universities have long been poisoned by the left, with professors using taxpayer money to brainwash students, teaching them to hate their country, their families, and their faith,” he explained.

“But Charlie didn’t back down. He brought Turning Point USA to campuses, carrying a ‘Prove Me Wrong’ sign, directly facing students and saying: You can challenge me, but you must face the truth,” he said.

Chen praised Kirk for understanding that “America’s future lies on its campuses, and the left’s dominance begins in the classroom.”

“His presence was breaking the iron curtain of the left’s monopoly on discourse. That’s why they had to silence him,” he said.

Chen issued a stern challenge to the “leftist lunatics” infesting American universities.

“You are not ‘progress’ – you are the epitome of violence. You are not ‘tolerance’ – you are the embodiment of hatred. You are not ‘democracy’ – you are the judges of dissent,” he said.

“Charlie’s death has torn off the left’s hypocritical mask, showing the world: they would rather use a gun to silence the truth than let truth and lies face off fairly,” he declared.