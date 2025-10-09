Israeli Town to Name New Soccer Stadium After Trump

Celebrations continued Thursday in Israel at the hostage deal negotiated by U.S. President Donald Trump, with one hostage’s hometown declaring that it will name its new soccer stadium after the American leader.

As Breitbart News reported, Hamas agreed to the 20-point plan that President Trump proposed last month, to which Israel had already agreed. Once the deal is signed, all of the remaining hostages will be returned.

The Times of Israel reported:

Eli Dukorski, the mayor of Kiryat Bialik, near Haifa, announces plans to name the city’s new soccer field after US President Donald Trump, in recognition of his “significant contribution to the release of our hostages.”

Matan Angrest, an IDF soldier and resident of Kiryat Bialik, was kidnapped by Hamas-led terrorists on October 7, 2023, and has remained in captivity.

“We are profoundly grateful to President Trump for his actions to free Israeli civilians and soldiers who were abducted on October 7, 2023,” says Dukorski. “We thank President Trump for putting his full weight behind the effort to release the hostages and dedicating extensive efforts that ultimately succeeded.”

Israel already renamed a town in the Golan Heights after Trump, adopting the name “Trump Heights” after the president recognized Israeli sovereignty over the territory in his first term.

In Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square, people danced throughout the day on Thursday, waving American and Israeli flags and celebrating the news.

Israeli leaders from both the government and the opposition said that Trump deserved to win the Nobel Peace Prize for the new deal, among other achievements for the region, including the Abraham Accords.

