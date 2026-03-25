Jimmy Kimmel Freaks over Trump’s Response to Robert Mueller’s Death: ‘Petty Little Bitch’

Left-wing television host Jimmy Kimmel attacked President Donald Trump over his response to the death Robert Mueller, a former FBI director and Special Counsel for an infamous and drawn-out hoax targeting Trump.

In an intellectually lazy — but predicable — attempt to poke fun at Trump, Kimmel made a bizarre joke suggesting the president had some type of Freudian slip that equated to a “death wish” due to his remark about Mueller being unable to “hurt innocent people” now that he has died.

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For context, Trump reacted to the death of former FBI Director Robert Mueller in a Saturday Truth Social post, writing, “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

“Meaning him, I guess,” the left-wing TV host said during Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, after reading President Trump’s statement announcing Mueller’s death.

“He’s had the truth bottled up for so long, it bursts out of him,” Kimmel continued. “So much time has elapsed since the last time he said something true, he erupts. He just comes out with a death wish.”

“No matter how busy he is, President Trump will always carve out time to be a petty little bitch,” the late-night host added.

Kimmel went on to laude Mueller — who served as the Special Counsel for the ill-famed RussiaGate hoax investigation — as “a decorated veteran” and “Marine who served in Vietnam,” before claiming, “Trump dodged Vietnam and wore bronzing cream.”

“That’s about all they have in common,” Kimmel — whose show is back after briefly being pulled from the air due to his ghoulish comments in response to Charlie Kirk’s assassination last fall — quipped.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.