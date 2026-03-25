The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien accused of raping a five-year-old girl in Long Island, New York.

“Carlos Aguilar Reynoso, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, was charged for raping a five-year-old child in New York,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said in a statement:

While local law enforcement processed DNA evidence and built their case, they contacted ICE to arrest this pedophile so he would not be released into our communities to prey on more innocent children. On March 16, ICE transferred this monster to local law enforcement to face justice for his reprehensible crimes. This case shows why we need local law enforcement cooperation. When we work together, our communities are safer. [Emphasis added]

Police allege that Aguilar Reynoso was asked to babysit the five-year-old girl. When the girl’s mother returned to her residence, she found her daughter bleeding and rushed her to a nearby hospital.

As the girl’s mother waited for the results of the rape DNA test, Suffolk County law enforcement charged Aguilar Reynoso with child endangerment.

To make sure that Aguilar Reynoso would not benefit from New York’s bail reform laws, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney had a criminal court issue the illegal alien a desk appearance ticket for the child endangerment charge.

As a result, ICE agents were able to take Aguilar Reynoso into their custody on February 2, the minute he walked out of the police precinct in Suffolk County. ICE agents turned the illegal alien over to Suffolk County police on March 16 so he could face child rape charges.

Tierney blasted New York Democrats for bail reform and also their proposals to expand the state’s sanctuary law, ensuring that law enforcement cannot communicate with ICE.

“Incredibly, up in Albany right now there are new Sanctuary laws currently under consideration that would have prevented us from even talking to federal immigration authorities,” Tierney told local media. “My message to our state legislators and governor is simple — stop protecting the rights of alleged child rapists at the expense of child victims.”

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin, who once represented Long Island in Congress and ran for governor against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), called the case “maddening.”

“A Guatemalan illegal alien was just indicted after an alleged brutal raping of a FIVE-YEAR-OLD on Long Island,” Zeldin wrote on X.

Aguilar Reynoso crossed the United States-Mexico border as an unknown got-away.

On March 16, a federal immigration judge issued Aguilar Reynoso a final deportation order. He is due back in Suffolk County court next month and faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of raping the five-year-old girl.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.