Watch Live: Air Force, Marine Commanders Testify Before Congress

Military commanders testify before the U.S. House Armed Services Committee about U.S. combat operations in North and South America on Wednesday, March 17.

While the world is focused on the ongoing conflict with Iran, American military operations continue in the Western hemisphere as President Donald Trump takes on drug cartels and enforces the “Donroe Doctrine.”

The president has hinted at action coming against the Communist regime in Cuba following the arrest of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro in January and the killing of Mexican cartel kingpin “El Mencho.”