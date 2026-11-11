‘Dancing with the Stars’ Grammy Night ends with surprise elimination

Nov. 11 (UPI) — *Spoilers for Tuesday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars ahead*

Dancing with the Stars Grammy Night ended with the surprise elimination of a fan-favorite pair.

Jenna Dewan and her partner, DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy, were sent home on Tuesday’s episode of the ABC dance competition series, which saw the couples perform to Grammy-winning or nominated songs.

Dewan, 45, and Chmerkovskiy, 40, performed a jazz routine to Janet Jackson’s 2001 hit “All for You,” earning a score of 28.

Jackson herself appeared in a video message to support Dewan, a former backup dancer for the pop star.

Dewan and Chmerkovskiy later won a dance-off against fellow contestants Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik to a live performance of “The Middle” by Maren Morris.

Ali and Ravnik, along with Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, appeared to be the two couples up for elimination before Ali and Ravnik were marked safe, leaving Wood and Arnold and Dewan and Chmerkovskiy.

The remaining contestants are Ali and Ravnik, Wood and Arnold, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, and Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson.