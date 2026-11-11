Two More Republicans Lose Congressional Seats in North Carolina

Two more Republicans appear to have lost their Congressional seats in North Carolina as Reps. Greg Murphy and Virginia Foxx are behind their Democrat opponents following review of provisional ballots in the state’s 100 counties. The state will send 11 Democrats to Washington in 2027, flipping the delegation from a 10-4 Republican majority.

Murphy was initially ahead of challenger Raymond Smith, a former state representative, in the eastern district. In October 2025 the district was redrawn in order to to give more Republican voters to the neighboring 1st district.

With thousands of outstanding votes counted, Murphy trails Smith by 293 votes.

Murphy said in a statement:

I want to congratulate Representative Elect Raymond Smith on his successful election for the Third District Congressional seat. I am sure he will serve the next two years with honor and integrity. I would be remiss if I did not express personal disappointment in not being able to continue what I believe was good and diligent work on behalf of the people of eastern North Carolina. We ran a hard and positive campaign highlighting our excellent constituent services as well as the work we have done fighting for our Veterans, our Farmers and against Insurance company greed. We must endeavor to make life affordable for all Americans and provide them a safe country with opportunity for all. We must protect the Republic for future generations.

In the 5th district, long-time Rep. Foxx, the House Rules Committee Chair, trails Chuck Hubbard by 335 votes following the counting of provisional ballots across her district.

Elected in 2004, Foxx was the longest-serving member in the state delegation and previously chaired the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Breitbart News reported on the accidental winners in the state who defeated Republican incumbents despite little fundraising or organized campaign efforts.

The list includes Richard Ojeda, who said he’d “be willing to go to jail to kick the shit out of” President Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, vocally supported abortion, and led a teacher strike while serving in the West Virginia state Senate, and Lakesha Womack, who was served a felony warrant at a campaign event for a 2020 charge for failing to return a rental car.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.