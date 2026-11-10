David Bowie ‘Man Who Fell to Earth’ gets 50th anniversary 4K, Blu-ray

Nov. 10 (UPI) — Lionsgate announced Tuesday that it will release a 50th anniversary edition of The Man Who Fell to Earth in December. The Lionsgate Limited 4K UHD/Blu-ray combo pack is available Dec. 15.

David Bowie stars as Thomas Jerome Newton, an alien searching for water on Earth to bring back to his home planet. His time on Earth dismays him that humans are taking their resources for granted.

Nicolas Roeg directed the film. Paul Mayersberg adapted Walter Tevis’ novel. Rip Torn, Candy Clark, Buck Henry, Bernie Casey and more also star.

It was Bowie’s first film role. He would also act in The Hunger, Labyrinth, The Last Temptation of Christ, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, Basquiat and more.

Showtime adapted the book in 2022 with Chiwetel Ejiofor as Newton. It was also adapted as a TV Movie in 1987.

The Lionsgate Limited Edition includes a 1977 interview with Bowie, interviews with Clark, filmmakers Roeg, Mayersberg, Cinematographer Tony Richmond, Costume Designer May Routh, Producer Michael Deeley and more. Director Sam Taylor-Johnson also gives an interview as a fan of the film.