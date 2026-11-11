Kennedy family joins lawsuit to block Trump’s proposed arch

Nov. 10 (UPI) — Nine members of the Kennedy family have joined a lawsuit to block construction of President Donald Trump’s proposed triumphal arch, saying it would cast a shadow over the family’s memorial and graves at Arlington National Cemetery.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court, the family members said that Trump is illegally trying to construct the 250-foot-tall gilded arch, which would “fundamentally alter the experience of visiting” the memorial at Arlington and destroy its “solemn and sacred” atmosphere.

“A towering arch casting shadows across the graves of our father, mother and uncles, as well as the graves of so many who have served our country, would also cast a shadow over our democratic principles, undermining the safeguards established by our elected representatives to protect this hallowed ground for generations to come,” Rory Kennedy and Maxwell Kennedy, two of the plaintiffs, said in a statement for the family.

The Kennedy lawsuit joins those filed by veterans, who have said it would affect visits to honor fallen comrades, preservationists and the governments of Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The arch would be more than double the size of the Lincoln Memorial, and the lawsuit says it would obstruct not only the sightline of the gravesites but dwarf other national monuments and block the view between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington House, “which were designed to face each other torepresent national reunification after the Civil War.” A National Park Service review of the plan said it would negatively impact dozens of historic sites in the capital.

“The gigantic proposed arch is an illegal interference with Arlington National Cemetery and the heroes remembered there, including at the gravesites and memorials of the Kennedy brothers and Ethel Kennedy,” said Norman Eisen and Steve Jonas of Democracy Defenders Fund, who are representing the family members. “Only Congress has the constitutional power to authorize an intrusion of this magnitude.

“Today, members of the Kennedy family are joining with the other litigants in this case to protect this historic site — and to defend the rule of law and separation of powers.”

Trump has said he wants to complete the arch before he leaves office in two years. He has also said the structure would be a “top-grade military complex” in the middle of Washington, D.C., with sniper facilities on the roof and drone and ammunition storage space.

On Friday, a federal judge blocked construction on the arch not long after a federal planning panel full of Trump appointees gave final approval to the plans. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a temporary restraining order banning work for 14 days while litigation continues but said she was considering a longer-term blockade.