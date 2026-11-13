Michelle Yeoh, Hunter Schafer step out at ‘Blade Runner 2099’ premiere

Nov. 13 (UPI) — Blade Runner 2099 stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer walked the red carpet Thursday in Los Angeles.

Yeoh, 64, and Schafer, 27, attended the show’s premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Yeoh wore a LaQuan jacket embroidered with copper-colored bird feathers and a pair of flared jeans, while Schafer sported a brown Prada micro minidress with black nylons and a fur jacket.

Series creator Silka Luisa and cast members Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben and Matthew Needham were also in attendance, along with singer and music producer Grimes and her partner Elijah Weinkauf, aka Vadakin.

Blade Runner 2099 is a new sci-fi series set in the world of Ridley Scott’s 1982 film Blade Runner, itself based on the Philip K. Dick novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

The show is a sequel to Blade Runner and Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 film Blade Runner 2049 that takes place in a dystopian futuristic Los Angeles now ruled by replicants, or bioengineered androids.

Schafer stars as Cora, a human fugitive who goes undercover as a blade runner and is partnered with Olwen (Yeoh), a replicant days from dying.

Blade Runner 2099 releases Nov. 25 on Prime Video.