Pope says age, ill health cannot ‘extinguish’ his zeal

Pope Leo XIV vowed not to let illness or old age affect his zeal Tuesday, after rallying hundreds of thousands of Argentines in Cordoba and urging them to “go forth and be saints!”

The 71-year-old leader of the Catholic Church is on an ambitious 12-day Latin America tour less than a month after he underwent surgery for lung cancer.

“Neither age nor physical limitations can extinguish our zeal,” he said in a rousing speech to Catholic clergy.

“Our strength may run out, but God’s power never will!” he said.

The US-born pope had refused to reschedule the trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, despite having the lower part of his right lung removed to extract a cancerous tumor.

Reflecting on “my recent hospitalization,” he urged bishops and priests to keep “persevering in the midst of suffering.”

His comments will reassure those concerned he could follow the example of Benedict XVI, who opened the door to papal resignations with his shock decision to step down in 2013 due to the decline of his physical and mental health.

‘Make noise!’

The South America trip is being seen as a double homecoming of sorts — taking Leo back to Peru, where he spent almost two decades as a missionary, and bringing him to Argentina, birthplace of his predecessor Francis.

Leo has repeatedly evoked Francis, who disappointed many by never returning home as pope.

On Tuesday, Leo said Argentine priests could honor their compatriot by continuing to “make noise” and creating vibrant communities of faith, as the number of Catholics wanes in Argentina.

Some 56 percent of Argentine adults identify as Catholic, according to the Pew Research Centre, down from 71 percent just over a decade ago.

At a mass earlier on the esplanade of a military aircraft factory in Cordoba, which drew 650,000 pilgrims, the pope called on the country’s citizens to follow the example of a litany of Argentine saints.

Throughout his three days in Argentina, the pontiff has frequently challenged the country’s rightist leader Javier Milei to make the economy more inclusive and stop funding cuts that hurt the poor, elderly and those with disabilities.

In Argentina’s saints, Leo said, there is “a unity between passion for the Gospel and commitment to building a fraternal and caring nation.”

‘No social justice’

Giant screens had broadcast images of the pope’s arrival in Cordoba, sparking cheers from the crowd as his plane touched down.

Many people filmed the screens on their mobile phones while others sang the national anthem.

The gathering reflected the broad appeal Leo has enjoyed in Argentina, extending beyond regular churchgoers.

Joaquin Assad, a 24-year-old student, said he rarely attended Mass outside Christmas and Easter but still considered himself close to God.

Like many young Argentines, he was drawn by the pope’s recent comments about artificial intelligence.

“I’ve brought personal problems to ChatGPT,” Assad said with a sheepish smile.

His friend Giovanni Giglio, 23, wearing aviator sunglasses and sipping the herbal drink mate, said he appreciated Leo’s message that AI should be used as a tool rather than become something essential.

Others said they were encouraged by the pope’s criticism of an economic model they believe has left many Argentines behind.

Laura Sosa, 49, who works at the state-owned aviation company Fadea, said workers there had endured delayed wage payments and periods of reduced activity.

“There are a lot of people on the streets and people eating out of the garbage because their subsidies were taken away,” she said, describing what she sees as rising poverty in Cordoba.

Pensioner Carlos Rubio, attending the Mass with his wife while visiting relatives in the region, said he hoped Leo would continue speaking out on social issues.

“There is no social justice,” Rubio said.

“I hope the pope’s message on that is clear for our president.”