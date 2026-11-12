‘Ray Gunn’ trailer: Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson voice animated noir

Nov. 12 (UPI) — Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Ray Gunn.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring the voices of Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus) and Scarlett Johansson (Avengers).

Ray Gunn is an animated noir-inspired sci-fi mystery from The Incredibles and Ratatouille director Brad Bird.

Rockwell voices the title character, Ray Gunn, a private detective living in a retro-futuristic world where humans and aliens exist side-by-side.

Set in an alternate 1939, the film sees Ray and his alien partner Eye-Ra (Tom Waits) take on a case involving an icy blonde femme fatale, the multimedia star Venus Nova (Johansson).

“The elevator pitch I came up with is The Maltese Falcon meets Buck Rogers,” Bird previously told Netflix’s Tudum, referencing the classic 1941 film starring Humphrey Bogart and the Philip Francis Nowlan comic strip hero.

Ray Gunn opens in select theaters Dec. 4 before premiering Dec. 18 on Netflix.