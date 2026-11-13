Routine grocery trip turns into $1M Powerball prize

Nov. 13 (UPI) — A Michigan woman said a routine trip to the grocery store ended up earning her a $1 million prize from a Powerball drawing.

Hazel Park resident Alisa Moore, 61, told Michigan Lottery officials she had just finished shopping at the Kroger store on East 12 Mile Road in Royal Oak when she decided to pick up a ticket for the Oct. 19 Powerball drawing.

“On my way out of Kroger, I stopped at the Lottery kiosk and bought a Powerball ticket,” Moore said. “The next day, I scanned the ticket on the Michigan Lottery app to check it. When $1 million came up on my phone screen, I almost fell out of my chair! I scanned the ticket again, and then a third time because I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

Moore’s ticket matched the five white balls in the drawing: 08-31-32-42-48.

The winner said her prize money will go toward paying off her mortgage and saving for the future.