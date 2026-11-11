Tinashe performs 'Popstar,' 'Melatonin' medley on 'Tonight Show&#

Nov. 11 (UPI) — Tinashe took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The singer-songwriter, 33, performed a medley of her songs “Popstar” and “Melatonin” on Tuesday’s episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

“Popstar” and “Melatonin” appear on Tinashe’s latest album, Popstar, released in late September.

Popstar also features 14 other tracks, including the singles “Too Easy,” “Crash Out” and “Pillow Fight.”

“this project is a true labor of love & I’m so happy to finally share it with you all,” Tinashe wrote on Instagram at the time of the album’s release.

Tinashe will promote her new music on the Show Must Go On tour, which kicks off April 14, 2027, in Dallas, Texas, and concludes May 16 in Los Angeles.