Trump nominates bipartisan candidates for SEC, CFTC

Nov. 13 (UPI) — President Donald Trump nominated two people — one Democrat and one Republican — each to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The president nominated Democrat Kristin Johnson and Republican Steve Levine to the SEC. Johnson’s term expires in 2029 and Levine’s expires in 2030, the White House announced in a statement.

Johnson served as commissioner at the CFTC after former President Biden appointed her in 2022.

Trump nominated Democrat Matthew Rowland and Republican Nathan Anonik to the CFTC. Rowland’s term ends in 2028 and Anonik’s term expires in 2031.

CFTC Chairman Michel Selig said Trump “made two strong bipartisan picks” with Rowland and Anonik.

“I congratulate them on their nominations and look forward to working with each of them upon their confirmation by the U.S. Senate,” Selig posted on X.

The Senate must approve the nominations.

The Senate Banking Committee decides on the SEC nominees, and the Senate Agriculture Committee decides on the CFTC nominees.

Johnson and Rowland are Trump’s first Democratic nominations for the CFTC and SEC, The Hill reported.

The two commissions are usually bi-partisan, but Senate Democrats noted Trump’s lack of Democratic nominations to the commissions while debating the Clarity Act, which didn’t pass. Democrats blocked the bill over ethical standards.