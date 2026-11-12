Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler wins AL Cy Young Award

Cam Schlittler has won the American League Cy Young Award after posting a sub-2.00 ERA in his first full season in the major leagues.

Cam Schlittler won the American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday night, becoming the second New York Yankees pitcher to receive the honor in the last four years.

Gerrit Cole won it with the Yankees in 2023 before Tarik Skubal won the last two AL Cy Young Awards while pitching for Detroit. Cole had been the first Yankee to win the award since Roger Clemens in 2001.

The award is voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Schlittler, 25, went 14-6 with an AL-leading 1.95 ERA that ranked third in Yankees’ history, behind Spud Chandler (1.64 in 1943) and Ron Guidry (1.74 in 1978). Schlittler’s 239 strikeouts tied for second in the AL with Toronto’s Dylan Cease, behind the 248 from Cleveland’s Gavin Williams.

This was his first full season in the big leagues after he made his MLB debut in the summer of 2025.

The other two AL finalists were Cease and Cleveland’s Parker Messick. Cease went 11-6 with a 2.40 ERA and was a Cy Young Award runner-up in 2022 with the Chicago White Sox. Messick went 12-9 with a 2.56 ERA and 193 strikeouts in 186 1/3 innings.

The NL Cy Young Award winner will be announced later Wednesday. Finalists are Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski, Philadelphia’s Cristopher Sánchez and Atlanta’s Chris Sale.

Misiorowski went 16-5 with a 1.80 ERA and 252 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings. Sánchez was 18-7 with a 2.91 ERA and 231 strikeouts in 207 innings. Sale, who won the Cy Young Award in 2024, went 14-9 with a 2.16 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings.

The reliever of the year award winners in both leagues also will be announced Wednesday night. This marks the first year that the BBWAA has voted on a reliever of the year.

AL finalists are Tampa Bay’s Bryan Baker, Toronto’s Louis Varland and Cleveland’s Cade Smith. NL finalists are Philadelphia’s Jhoan Duran, Milwaukee’s Trevor Megill and San Diego’s Mason Miller.

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