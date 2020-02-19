Democrat presidential hopeful and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg stated that it “takes us a long time” to get materials together in order to release tax returns and that he “can’t go to TurboTax.”

Bloomberg’s remarks came at the Democrat presidential primary debate held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday after a debate moderator questioned him on why “Democratic voters should have to wait” for him to release his tax returns, which he vowed to do should he be elected.

“It just takes us a long time,” Bloomberg said. “Unfortunately, or fortunately, I make a lot of money, and we do business all around the world. The number of pages will probably be in the thousands of pages.” He added:

I can’t go to TurboTax. I put out my tax return every year for twelve years. We will put out this one. It tells everybody everything they need to know about every investment that I make and where the money goes and the biggest item is all the money I give away.

Tim O’Brien, a Bloomberg campaign adviser, said Tuesday that the New York billionaire would release his tax returns and sell his media and information company should he be elected president.

“There will be no confusion about any of his financial holdings blurring the line between public service and personal profiteering,” O’Brien stated. “We will be 180 degrees from where Donald Trump is on these issues.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) was quick to interject and claimed she and her family “could probably go to TurboTax.”