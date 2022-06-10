Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 154: Democrats Reveal 2024 Playbook in January 6 Snoozefest Show Trial; Guest: Rep. Elise Stefanik

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast by breaking down the Democrats’ January 6 primetime propaganda hearing. There isn’t much news to report because very little news was broken, but it was still a noteworthy evening in that the Democrats revealed their 2024 playbook: isolate Donald Trump and divide him from even his most loyal confidants and, of course, remind the nation’s anti-Trump forces that Orange Man Bad. Our guest today is Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) who reacts to the hearings and shares what she believes are the real problems in Joe Biden’s America. Then, she offers up what she believes will be the fight-back playbook Republicans will use if they regain the majority in Congress in November. Additionally, inflation numbers came in toward the end of the live show (6-9:00 a.m. ET on SiriusXM Patriot 125), and they are even worse than the already grim predictions.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

