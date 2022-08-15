Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 195: Breaking News Overwhelmed by Another Media Hysteria with Guest Rep. Kat Cammack

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with the latest on the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago and the media hysteria about whether or not journalists are allowed to report what is in public documents. Odd. Or is it? Alex explains. He also discusses the passage of the Orwellian-named Inflation Reduction Act and the stabbing attack on the author Salman Rushdie. Then, Alex gives his “Woke Update” and more headlines. Our guest today is Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack (R). She gives her take on the FBI raid and promises investigations should Republicans take back the House majority in November. She also updates us on the baby formula shortage and the disastrous nature of the latest spending bill that sailed through Congress. She also offers us a warning against being too cocky heading into the midterm elections.

