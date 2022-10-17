Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 241: Stop Making Excuses for Kanye; Guest: John Binder on Fashion, Crime, Immigration

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with the latest political and economic, including an assessment of how the media is handling the likelihood of a “red wave” in November. Also, President Joe Biden spent the weekend lying, sniffing, and eating ice cream while you got poorer. Then, Alex discusses Kanye West going on yet another anti-Jewish diatribe. It is long past time we raise our standards and stop making excuses for people who say horrible stuff just because we think they are on our side or we want them on our side. In other news, the world moved a little bit closer to nuclear war. We still probably won’t get there, but people wrist-flicking this possibility is making us increasingly uncomfortable. Our guest today is Breitbart’s John Binder, who covers fashion, immigration, and now crime at Breitbart.com. Alex gets his take on Kanye West’s galoshes, U Visa abuse, and blue state crime waves. Now that’s some range!

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.