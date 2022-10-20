Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 244: Stacey Abrams in Demon Mode, NHL So White, Guest: Herschel Walker

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with Georgia Democrat gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams’ demonic take on abortion and inflation. According to Abrams these two issues are related, and you will have to hear her diabolic take to believe it. Plus, the National Hockey League is too white for…the NHL. Then, more evidence has emerged that the “red wave” is coming, both in terms of the polls and what Master of the Universe Mark Zuckerberg is allowing to trend on his social media platform. Alex also has a “woke update,” a baby formula update, a Tesla’s autopilot crashing into a motorcycle update, and much more in the opening. Our guest today is Heisman Trophy winner-turned Georgia Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker. He talks about his vision for the Senate, what’s ailing the country, recent personal attacks on him, and the character and politics of his opponent in the Georgia Senate race, Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock.

