Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 255: What’s at Stake Next Tuesday, Guests: Steve Scalise on Political Violence, Monica Crowley on Hyperinflation

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with some (hopefully) inspiring words about what’s at stake in next week’s midterm elections. We have two great guests today. First up, House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) discusses left-wing political violence and the Republican agenda if the hoped for “red wave” comes to pass. Then, Monica Crowley, the former assistant secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Treasury under President Trump and host of The Monica Crowley Podcast, discusses the latest jobs report and whether hyperinflation is ahead.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

