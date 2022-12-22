Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 284: U.S. to Pay for Ukraine for ‘as Long as It Takes’; Guest: Ronna McDaniel on RNC Chair Race

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with two major topics that they are related. Volodymyr Zelensky showed up in Washington, D.C. to present Joe Biden a medal, got some standing ovations, and asked for yet another bag of cash from the American taxpayers. If Washington gets its way, he’ll get it—and much more after that. After all, President Biden said we will support Z’s war effort for “as long as it takes.” Cha-ching! Remember when we couldn’t find $5 billion for our border wall? D.C. is also trying to spend another $1.7 trillion we don’t have on an omnibus spending package that is loaded with pork. Alex gives some of the lowlights. It is not guaranteed to pass at this time; and if it doesn’t, it would likely mean the government will only get funded until February 2023, which would be a win. Alex breaks it down. Also in the opening, it’s tough times for the woke mouse house. Yes, Disney is under duress yet again, and it’s all their own fault. Our guest today is RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who is running for re-election. It is a substantial interview. She addresses the top criticisms of her time as the RNC chair and lays out her priorities for what her next term would look like. She took at shot at our friends at Turning Point USA yesterday, so of course we bring that up. You won’t want to miss it.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

