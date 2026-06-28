‘The Odyssey’ Star Elliot Page Goes Full Groomer in Message to ‘Trans Youth’: ‘There Nothing Wrong With You’

‘The Odyssey’ star Elliot Page — formerly known as Ellen Page — has delivered a message of consolation to “trans youth” everywhere by pledging, “there’s nothing wrong with you.”

The Canadian-born performer made the comment while discussing the new documentary Second Nature, which focuses on supposed issues of “gender fluidity” and sexuality in the animal world, as Breitbart News reported.

Page previously said she hopes the film exploring gay animal sex will make queer kids feel less alone.

She has now expanded on that theme in an interview, according to Out magazine, outlining: “It’s been quite the journey to find myself in this position. I want to send my love to anyone who’s struggling right now,” Page says.

“Sometimes, I have days where I feel less brave and overwhelmed. When I have those moments, I think about all of the people who’ve come before and dealt with so much cruelty. They continued to move through the world and pushed to create a space where I could exist. I’d say that’s a great space to pull inspiration from.There’s absolutely nothing wrong with you!”

The documentary in question features “scientists who have spent their lives researching the over 1,500 animal species that engage in same-sex sexual behavior and parenting, change sex, and form matriarchies in the wild,” People set out.

As Breitbart News previously reported, in December 2020, Page took to social media to announce, “I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.”

That following May, the star of Juno, Inception, and the X-Men movies, posted a topless photo of herself to Instagram — revealing she had her beasts surgically removed — alongside the caption, “Trans bb’s first swim trunks.”

Second Nature — which has already screened at the South by Southwest (SXSW) and Reel Wild film festivals — was shown in Los Angeles theaters on May 24, and opening in New York theaters on June 26.