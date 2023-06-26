Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 342: The Mike Slater Era Begins; Guest Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan

Mike Slater’s tenure as the regular host of Breitbart News Daily begins today. He discusses the career journey that led him to hosting the Breitbart morning show on SiriusXM. Then, he delves into the weekend “rebellion” in Russia. Is it all as it seems? Today’s guest is Tom Homan, the former acting ICE director under President Trump, who weighs in on the recent Supreme Court decision regarding the Biden’s administration’s immigration policies.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SiriusXM Patriot channel radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.