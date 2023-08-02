Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 359: Breitbart’s Joel Pollak on Donald Trump’s Third Indictment

Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak joins host Mike Slater to discuss former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment. How serious is it compared to the others? Does Trump actually face jail time or even the death penalty over this latest indictment? Joel has all the answers.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.