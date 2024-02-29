Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 486: Mitch McConnell Calls It Quits; Guest: Breitbart’s AWR Hawkins on SCOTUS Bump Stock Ban Case

Host Mike Slater discusses Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)’s announcement yesterday that he is finally stepping down as the Senate Republican leader in November. Then, Breitbart Second Amendment Correspondent AWR Hawkins joins Slater to discuss the U.S. Supreme Court’s oral arguments yesterday in a case involving a federal ban on bump stock devices.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

