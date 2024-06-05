Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 550: Biden’s Desperate Border Executive Order

Host Mike Slater discusses President Joe Biden’s latest executive order which allows the Department of Homeland Security to restrict migrants from crossing the southern border between the Ports of Entry only after a threshold of 2,500 migrants per day on average have been encountered over a seven-day period. As Breitbart’s John Binder reported, Biden’s executive order “permits thousands of migrants to cross the southern border between Ports of Entry and still claim asylum until a threshold of about 17,500 migrants over a week is met. From there, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas can restrict asylum claims to only those migrants arriving at Ports of Entry.”

Slater takes your calls this latest Biden move and whether it will help or hurt our nation’s broken immigration system.

